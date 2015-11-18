BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday that the country should discuss establishing a ceiling for its public debt as a way to discipline government spending and bring its fiscal debt under control.

Speaking at a Congressional hearing, Levy said the proposal to set a debt ceiling could be useful for the government as long as it is accompanied by other measures to review expenditures. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)