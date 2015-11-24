KKR prepares bid for Australia's Quintis: source
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
BRASILIA Nov 24 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that the country should rethink the pace of public spending to give investors more predictability and resume economic growth.
Speaking at a congressional hearing, Levy called on lawmakers to approve a measure known as DRU that allows the government to use up to 30 percent of federal tax revenues otherwise earmarked by law to other expenditures and funds. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
NEW YORK, March 28 A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday urged Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to finalize an $8.9 billion debt restructuring at the island's power utility, PREPA, before a deadline to close the deal expires on Friday.