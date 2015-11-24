BRASILIA Nov 24 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that the country should rethink the pace of public spending to give investors more predictability and resume economic growth.

Speaking at a congressional hearing, Levy called on lawmakers to approve a measure known as DRU that allows the government to use up to 30 percent of federal tax revenues otherwise earmarked by law to other expenditures and funds. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)