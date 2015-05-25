(Fixes spelling of word "budget" in headline)
BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy said on Monday that the size of the budget freeze
announced on Friday was "adequate" but expressed concern about
the forecast for government revenues this year.
Levy did not participate in a Friday press conference where
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa announced a freeze of 69.9
billion reais in government spending this year. This fueled
speculation that the finance minister was not happy with the
size of the budget cut.
