SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday the risk of a sovereign downgrade may return if the government fails to make enough progress on efforts to narrow the budget deficit.

In an event in São Paulo, Levy added Brazil's fiscal issues are "structural" and may not be fully fixed by an adjustment plan being implemented by the government this year. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)