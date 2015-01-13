UPDATE 1-Indonesia in tentative deal for Airbus A400M military planes
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Jan 13 Any tax increases instated as part of Brazil's push to improve its fiscal accounts will have a "minimum impact" on economic activity, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a breakfast meeting with reporters in Brasilia, Levy added that bringing the nation's gross debt below 50 percent of gross domestic product was "a positive long-term goal," and expressed confidence that the nation's sovereign credit rating would not suffer a downgrade. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Franklin Paul)
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, declaring there was no turning back and ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc's cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.