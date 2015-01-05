BRASILIA Jan 5 Brazil's government must focus on making difficult fiscal adjustments in order to get economic growth and investment back in gear, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Levy said the process will require the participation of society as a whole and will involve changes to taxes and spending, without resorting to accounting shortcuts. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)