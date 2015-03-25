BRASILIA, March 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday he would resume talks with the head of the senate economic affairs committee next week, as he pushes to close a budget gap that is threatening the country's investment-grade credit rating.

Senator Delcidio Amaral added that Levy had estimated in their conversation on Wednesday that recalculating state and municipal debts could cost the federal government 3 billion reais ($952 million) this year.

($1 = 3.15 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)