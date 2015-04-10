GOIANIA, Brazil, April 10 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Friday called for a gradual unification of the country's inter-state tax to reduce legal uncertainties and bolster investment.

Speaking to the heads of finance of Brazil's states in the central city of Goiania, Levy said a deal to unify the ICMS tax coupled with fiscal austerity will improve the confidence of investors. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)