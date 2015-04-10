UPDATE 1-Historic win for Britain's Labour in City of London elections
* Labour to form official opposition in City's authority (Adds details)
GOIANIA, Brazil, April 10 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Friday called for a gradual unification of the country's inter-state tax to reduce legal uncertainties and bolster investment.
Speaking to the heads of finance of Brazil's states in the central city of Goiania, Levy said a deal to unify the ICMS tax coupled with fiscal austerity will improve the confidence of investors. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Labour to form official opposition in City's authority (Adds details)
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves will increase by $23 billion this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.