SAO PAULO Aug 14 Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
on Friday said that this year's austerity measures are not the
cause of Brazil's painful downturn and that more needs to be
done to rebalance government accounts.
"The fiscal adjustment was more like an inflection point
rather than an extraordinary tightening," Levy said in a speech
to business leaders in Sao Paulo.
Asked by audience members whether the short-term fiscal
adjustment process was over, Levy said that more work needed to
be done, both by cutting expenditures and eventually by raising
government revenues.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)