SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil needs to act quickly to
stabilize its finances and get rid of measures used to stimulate
growth during the global downturn in order to bolster expansion
in 2016, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.
Speaking to investors in Sao Paulo, Levy reiterated several
times that fiscal discipline is key to gaining the trust of
investors and paving the way for an economic recovery.
He defended changes to labor and pension benefits, which are
facing a growing chorus of critics in Congress, including
lawmakers from President Dilma Rousseff's own party. The
measures, announced in December, could save the country up to 18
billion reais ($6.23 billion) this year.
Levy said the government will roll back countercyclical
measures, such as higher public spending and tax breaks for
businesses, in a bid to improve the country's public finances,
despite fears that Brazil's economy could contract this year.
"Fiscal stability is the base of currency and price
stability," Levy said.
Levy, a fiscal conservative who took office in January, has
started raising taxes and limiting public spending to avoid a
credit downgrade this year that could scare off already wary
investors.
The tax increases have angered powerful labor unions and
lawmakers from the government's loose coalition. Truckers in the
country's main soy- and corn-producing state of Mato Grosso have
blocked highways since last week to protest a higher fuel tax.
($1 = 2.8896 Brazilian reais)
