(Updates with agreement)
BRASILIA, March 10 The Brazilian government
agreed to a larger-than-planned income tax exemption for lower
wage earners on Tuesday, avoiding an embarrassing defeat in
Congress.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said the agreement with
Congressional leaders on a sliding scale will cost the
government about 6 billion reais ($1.93 billion) in lost tax
revenue this year.
President Dilma Rousseff in January vetoed a proposal by
Congress to raise the threshold for paying income tax by 6.5
percent, which would have increased take-home pay for more
middle-class workers. Her government wanted to limit the
tax-exempt bracket increase to 4.5 percent in 2015.
After meeting with Senate President Renan Calheiros and
other congressional leaders, Levy agreed to consider a
compromise proposal that would exempt more lower-income wage
earners from paying tax.
Congress was widely expected to override Rousseff's veto on
Wednesday, and Levy went to Congress to seek an agreement that
would avoid a defeat for the government.
The sliding scale exempts more of the poor from paying
income tax, by raising their bracket by 6.5 percent, while
offering a smaller increase of 4.5 percent in the brackets of
higher wage earners.
Levy, who became finance minister in January, has engineered
higher taxes and cuts to public spending to plug a widening
budget deficit and save Brazil from losing its coveted
investment-grade rating.
($1 = 3.1033 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by
Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ken Wills)