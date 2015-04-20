NEW YORK, April 20 Brazilian policymakers must be vigilant to make sure above-target inflation comes down and price expectations remains anchored, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

"We have to continue to be vigilant," Levy said at an event sponsored by Bloomberg in New York.

Levy said he is confident the government will meet its primary budget surplus target of 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product this year. To do that, Levy repeated that the government will limit spending to 2013 levels. (Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Writing by Alonso Soto)