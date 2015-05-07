(Adds Levy and analyst comments and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 7 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy on Thursday defended unpopular austerity measures
and floated the idea of setting a target to lower the country's
ballooning overall budget deficit.
Levy said the belt-tightening should be done quickly to
pave the way for faster economic growth, in a response to
lawmakers who oppose fiscal saving bills they believe will
worsen an expected recession and erode workers' rights.
In a narrow vote, Brazil's House of Deputies approved on
Wednesday a watered-down version of a bill to cut unemployment
benefits.
"We need these measures, which are indispensable for the
economy to recover," Levy said in a event about fiscal
responsibility in Brasilia. "The biggest risk for Brazil is a
fiscal imbalance."
Levy, a former banking executive and fiscal hawk, has
raised taxes and cut expenditures to reach a primary surplus
target equivalent to 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product
this year. Analysts doubt Levy will be able to reach as the
slowdown reduces tax revenues.
However, Levy floated the idea of setting a goal to the
country's overall budget deficit, or the excess of operating and
debt expenses over revenue. Brazil's 12-month overall deficit
skyrocketed to 7.8 percent of GDP in March, its highest since at
least 1998, due to rising interest rates and losses stemming
from the central bank's currency swap sales.
He warned that adopting such a goal right away could force
the government to make deeper spending cuts to lower the narrow
the overall gap.
Neil Shearing, a senior economist with Capital Economics,
said the a contracting economy will raise Brazil's welfare
payments, seriously complicating efforts to improve both the
primary and overall fiscal results.
"Brazil seems likely to head deeper into the fiscal mire -
meaning the hard work for Mr Levy is just beginning," Shearing
said in a note on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew
Hay)