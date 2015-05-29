(Adds Levy and analyst comments)
By Caio Saad and Alonso Soto
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA May 29 The Brazilian
government is looking beyond fiscal austerity to avoid a
recession, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday,
signaling what could be a new phase in the administration's
strategy to pull the economy out of its lull.
Speaking to business leaders in Rio de Janeiro, Levy said
the government plans to announce an agricultural stimulus plan
and an extensive infrastructure program to lure much-needed
capital into the economy.
That pro-growth agenda was unfurled on the same day as data
showing the economy contracted in the first quarter, setting the
stage for what many think will be the country's worst recession
in 25 years.
Without softening his message of austerity, Levy said the
government is taking important measures to revive the
once-booming economy.
"There is plenty to be done. We have already started and
have seen some results," said Levy, adding the second quarter
will be one of transition.
Picked by President Dilma Rousseff to undo many of the
policy missteps threatening Brazil's investment-grade rating,
Levy is seen as a strict manager determined to rebalance the
public accounts at any cost.
Some lawmakers of Rousseff's own Workers Party blame Levy's
orthodox policies for sinking the economy further into
recession, and some have called on the former banking executive
to quit.
Despite such resistance, Levy succeeded this week in passing
through Congress austerity measures limiting some of the world's
most generous pension and unemployment benefits.
As the public faces the unpopular austerity push Levy is
under pressure to explain how he can recapture some of the
dynamism that made the Brazilian economy boom of the last
decade.
"Levy first acted as a fireman to put out the fiscal fire,"
said Juan Jensen, chief economist with consultancy Tendencias.
"Although the job is not done on the fiscal side he is signaling
that there are other things he can do get the economy going."
After initial skepticism, the central bank decided on
Thursday to free up a 25 billion reais stimulus to housing and
agribusiness sectors. To quell the inflationary impact of the
stimulus, the bank also opted for measures to mop up liquidity.
Levy said the mortgage financing model based on the
country's national savings is reaching its limits and the
government should start considering other options.
He also said the government is ready to pursue more
structural tax reforms to bolster productivity.
"We are getting ready for new growth cycles," Levy said.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)