BRASILIA, Sept 3 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Thursday canceled his trip to the G20 summit in Turkey to meet with President Dilma Rousseff later in the day, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman declined to say what the meeting was about, but added that Levy is maintaining travel plans for Spain and France early next week.

The cancellation comes amid market speculation that Levy is preparing to leave the government after disagreements with other cabinet members over the 2016 budget bill.

Two government officials earlier on Thursday told Reuters Levy had no plans to resign and that the last-minute meeting was called to discuss the budget. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)