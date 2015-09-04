(Adds comment from planning minister)
By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 3 The Brazilian government
dismissed market rumors on Thursday that Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy was quitting because of disagreements over his
austerity plan.
Brazil's currency rebounded from 12-year lows on
news that Levy was staying in the job and attending a budget
meeting with President Dilma Rousseff.
Levy, an orthodox economist who enjoys the trust of
financial markets, canceled a trip on Thursday to the Group of
20 summit in Turkey to attend the last-minute meeting, on the
2016 budget bill. His office later said he would attend the
summit, which starts on Friday.
"Levy is a valuable minister in this administration who
canceled his trip abroad to attend an important budget
discussion," the Institutional Communications minister, Edinho
Silva, told Reuters, adding that Levy continued to lead the
government's macro-economic strategy.
Speculation about Levy's departure was not discussed at the
meeting, Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante, told
reporters.
In an interview published online by El Pais, Levy said to
the Spanish newspaper on Wednesday night: "I have no intention
of leaving the government."
Earlier in the day, the real currency fell as much 1.5
percent against the dollar after newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and
Valor Economico reported that Levy was isolated and frustrated
by a budget bill submitted on Monday.
Fiscal revenue has plummeted as Brazil's economy enters a
severe recession, complicating efforts led by Levy to plug a
widening fiscal gap that has undermined the credibility of
Rousseff's administration among investors.
The budget bill, sent to Congress on Monday, was Brazil's
first ever to forecast a primary deficit, highlighting Levy's
failure to shore up federal accounts to save the country's
investment-grade rating.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, who has gained influence
in economic policy as Levy's austerity agenda makes enemies in
Congress and other ministries, has defended the deficit
projection in recent days as a sign of transparency and realism.
In a television interview late Thursday, Barbosa said that
while there is a small nominal increase in discretionary
spending, inflation has eroded the value of that spending.
"After adjusting for inflation the budget will buy fewer
goods and services than it did in 2012," Barbosa said.
Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist, disagreed
with Rousseff's decision to propose a budget for next year with
a deficit. He argued for deeper cuts in public spending.
Barbosa denied that Levy was sidelined.
"In the budget process there will always be disagreements,"
Barbosa said. "But in the end it was a collective effort."
The final decision was Rousseff's, Barbosa added.
