BRASILIA Oct 14 Swift approval of an unpopular
fiscal austerity plan is crucial for the Brazilian economy to
recover from its worst crisis in decades, Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Speaking in the lower house of Congress, Levy appealed to
lawmakers to support a package of tax hikes and spending cuts
aimed at plugging a gaping fiscal deficit.
Levy said consumer and business confidence will only return
after an overhaul of public accounts that dispels any doubts
about the health of Latin America's largest economy going
forward.
"We still have to tighten our belt and rebalance the
accounts," Levy said. "That is important and indispensable for
us to see growth in the future."
President Dilma Rousseff is struggling to muster enough
support for the austerity package as her coalition in Congress
wavers in the face of a massive political corruption scandal and
mounting calls for the president's impeachment.
Levy told Reuters on Saturday that he will not leave the
government despite the political turmoil and is determined to
implement "a long agenda" to fix an economy once seen as a
standout by foreign investors.
Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist, faced harsh
criticism from opposition lawmakers as well as allies of the
government, many whom oppose the revival of an unpopular tax on
financial transactions known as CPMF.
The tax would raise 30 billion reais ($7.86 billion) a year,
or about half of the entire fiscal package proposed by the
administration to squeeze out a fiscal surplus next year.
"Forget about the CPMF. That will never be approved," Arthur
Maia, from the center-left opposition party Solidariedade, told
Levy from the floor of the house.
($1 = 3.8150 Brazilian reais)
