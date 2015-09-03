BRASILIA, Sept 3 Brazil's finance minister, Joaquim Levy, is not leaving the government and continues to direct macroeconomic policy, Institutional Communications Minister Edinho Silva said on Thursday.

Silva dismissed market speculation that Levy was preparing to quit after clashing with other Cabinet ministers over cutting public spending to balance the fiscal accounts.

