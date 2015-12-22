BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
BRASILIA Dec 22 Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil rose in November to its highest in nearly 3 years, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a deepening economic recession prevents companies and consumer from paying their debts on time.
The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.2 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a central bank report. In October, that ratio was 5 percent.
Outstanding loans rose 0.6 percent in November from October, rising from a decrease of 0.1 percent in the prior month. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI