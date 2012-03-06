BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil's economy will accelerate in the first half of 2012 as the government continues taking steps to stimulate growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian economy slowed sharply last year to grow just 2.7 percent. However data released on Tuesday pointed to a modest recovery in Latin America's biggest economy at the end of the year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)