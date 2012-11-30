BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 30 The Brazilian government will enact more stimulus measures in the coming weeks, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday, after data showed surprisingly weak economic growth in the third quarter.
Still, the Brazilian economy is accelerating in the fourth quarter as manufacturing gains speed, Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.
He predicted the economy will grow 4 percent in 2013.
Disappointing growth in the third quarter is piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and adding to worries about the global slowdown.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.