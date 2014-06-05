Russia c.bank head says decision to cut rate by 25 bps was unanimous
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
BRASILIA, June 5 Brazil's development bank BNDES will continue to be a crucial player in supporting investment and economic growth in the country, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
March 24 The U.S. central bank should begin allowing its massive portfolio to run off, even as it keeps its target policy rate low to maintain inflation and unemployment at current levels, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday.