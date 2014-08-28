BRASILIA Aug 28 The Brazilian economy should recover more rapidly in 2015 and produce a larger primary budget surplus than in 2014, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after delivering the 2015 budget bill to Congress, Mantega said that a stronger economy should help increase tax revenues and bolster the government's finances next year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)