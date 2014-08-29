SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's economy was dragged down in the first half of the year by weaker economic growth abroad and a fewer number of working days, but is set to recover in the third quarter, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

The Brazilian economy fell into recession in the first half of the year, a heavy blow for President Dilma Rousseff's already diminishing hopes for re-election in October. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)