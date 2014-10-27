BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega tried to calm volatile markets on Monday, saying that the next administration will redouble efforts to improve fiscal accounts and contain high inflation over the next four years.

President Dilma Rousseff's narrow re-election victory on Sunday rattled financial markets that doubt the leftist leader can effectively change course and restore confidence in a struggling economy.

Mantega told reporters that the Brazilian economy is growing again in the third quarter and that the government could give extra stimulus by year end. He added that markets will likely calm down now that the election is over.

Rousseff has said she will replace Mantega, widely criticized in the market, in a second term. She is considering a businessman, a former aide as well as her chief of staff to take the post, government officials said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)