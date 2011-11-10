BRASILIA Nov 10 Brazil must be prepared for slower global growth in the face of a worsening euro zone debt crisis, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Mantega also said during a televised event that Brazil remains determined to keep its public finances in order as a way of shielding its economy from global financial turmoil.