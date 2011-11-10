BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
BRASILIA Nov 10 Brazil must be prepared for slower global growth in the face of a worsening euro zone debt crisis, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Mantega also said during a televised event that Brazil remains determined to keep its public finances in order as a way of shielding its economy from global financial turmoil. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"