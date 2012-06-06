BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 6 Easing 12-month inflation in Brazil allows for more flexible monetary policy as Latin America's top economy starts to pick up speed, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
Annual inflation slowed in May to its lowest in 20 months, official data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines