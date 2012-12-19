BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's government will cut
payroll taxes to the retail sector and renew tax breaks on home
appliances, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
The government expects retailers to lower prices as a result
of the tax reduction, Mantega said at a press conference.
Mantega added that the IPI tax on cars will be gradually
reintroduced starting in January, and that the government will
propose changes to the ICMS interstate tax regime.
The continued stimulus measures come as President Dilma
Rousseff, has struggled to revive Latin America's biggest
economy.