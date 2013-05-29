BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BRASILIA May 29 An increase in investment shows that government stimulus measures are helping the Brazilian economy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday following the release of weaker-than-expected economic growth figures.
The Brazilian economy grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one, the government said on Wednesday.
One of the few bright spots of the economy was investment, which grew 4.6 percent in the quarter versus the previous one.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: