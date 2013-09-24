NEW YORK, Sept 24 Private-sector banks are
interested in financing multi-billion dollar infrastructure
projects key for the Brazilian economy to grow at a faster pace
in coming years, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
After meeting with investors in New York he said the
government could make some adjustments to the current road
concession contracts after there were no bidders for a key
highway tender earlier this month.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to
attract private capital to upgrade faulty roads, ports, railways
and airports in the commodities powerhouse.