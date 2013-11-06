BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil will likely post heftier
primary surpluses in the final months of the year, but the
government may need to exclude more investments from the final
tally to meet its annual savings target, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said on Wednesday.
Mantega also said that meeting the primary surplus goal this
year will depend on the fiscal results of states and
municipalities.
The primary surplus, or revenues minus expenditures before
debt payments, is considered a key measure of the country's
ability to repay its debt. A rapid deterioration of the primary
surplus in the last few years has raised fears that rating
agencies could lower Brazil's credit rating.