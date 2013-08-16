SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's economy is doing "reasonably well" and looks set to keep growing in the second half of this year, supported by private investments in oil fields and road concessions, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Mantega said private forecasts of weak growth in the second half of this year and into 2014 are out of line with recent evidence of Brazil's expansion. He added that a weaker exchange rate will help local manufacturers.