SAO PAULO Dec 3 The Brazilian economy will likely grow in the fourth quarter versus the previous one as activity recovers gradually, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter as output fell more than expected, the national statistics institute reported earlier on Friday.