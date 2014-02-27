Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Feb 27 The pace of Brazil's economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2013 surprised the government and indicates a moderate rate of expansion this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Brazil's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, the government statistics institute said on Thursday.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.