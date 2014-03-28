Nigeria inflation at 17.78 pct in Feb -stats office
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazil will close 2014 with an inflation rate that falls within the central bank's target range and achieve its fiscal savings goal for the year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.
Speaking to a group of students at Sao Paulo's Getulio Vargas Foundation business school, Mantega reiterated the government's commitment to strong fiscal and monetary fundamentals and forecast economic growth of 4 percent per year, on average, between 2014 and 2022. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
BERLIN, March 14 The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell last year to the lowest level on record thanks to a prolonged upswing in Europe's biggest economy although the amount of creditor claims rose nearly 60 percent, data showed on Tuesday.