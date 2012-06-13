* Brazil may drop extra tax on foreign loans, Globo says
* To free up 10 bln reais to states, Mantega tells Globo
* Comes as gov't struggles to kick-start ailing economy
SAO PAULO, June 13 The Brazilian government,
worried over the impact of global market turmoil on economic
growth, will lend up to 10 billion reais ($4.8 billion) to
states and may reverse a recent tax hike on corporate loan
transactions overseas, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told a
local newspaper on Wednesday.
Mantega said the emergency credit line, which will be
financed by state development bank BNDES, will be
presented to the nation's 27 state governors at a ceremony in
Brasilia this Friday, O Globo newspaper reported.
The newspaper also said that the credit line is part of a
package to prevent economic growth this year from slowing
further. Last year, Latin America's largest economy expanded 2.7
percent, and there are risks that growth this year comes below
that number, Globo said.
Mantega told the paper that the government acknowledges the
necessity to "change the path of economic policy and combine
fiscal adjustment policies with different types of stimulus" to
combat a financial crisis stemming from the worsening of the
euro zone debt crisis.
Beset by fallout from the global downturn, which has sapped
demand for commodity exports and discouraged investment by local
business and industry, Brazil is struggling to revive an
economic boom that led to annual growth of 7.5 percent in 2010
-- the strongest showing of growth in a quarter century. The
economy expanded 0.2 percent in the first quarter on a
sequential basis.
A finance ministry spokeswoman in Brasilia confirmed that
the interview took place on Tuesday, but declined to give
further details.
If the crisis aggravates further, the government might
consider eliminating some of the measures it adopted more than a
year ago, when the nation's currency was gaining ground against
the U.S. dollar, Mantega told Globo.
"The first in the list" of those measures to be reversed
would be a surcharge on the so-called IOF tax on loans of up to
five years obtained by local companies overseas, Mantega told
the newspaper.
"Some of those measures could be revisited at their very
moment," Mantega said. "The hike in the IOF tax for loans ... is
a very rigorous one."
($1 = 2.07 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)