BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's economy is gradually accelerating as stimulus measures enacted by the government are starting to take effect, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Mantega reiterated that inflation is under control and that the country continues to enjoy solid economic fundamentals despite the slowdown at home and abroad.

President Dilma Rousseff's government has slashed taxes and handed out billions of dollars in cheap loans to try to add momentum to a still-weak recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

Her government is now shifting its focus to inflation, which is edging close to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent. The country's central bank is under growing pressure to lift interest rates from record lows to tame naggingly high inflation in a country scarred by bouts with hyperinflation two decades ago.

"We will continue (to battle inflation) so that inflation does not hamper consumption and growth or cause any uneasiness in the country," Mantega said during a presentation to the Senate's economics affairs commission.