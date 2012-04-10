* Mantega: Brazil ready to take steps to weaken currency
* Reiterates estimate of GDP growth above 4 pct this year
* Gov't wants private-sector banks to lower interest rates
(Adds Mantega quote, details)
SAO PAULO, April 10 The Brazilian government
will continue to take steps to bolster domestic consumption and
ensure the competitiveness of local industries, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Mantega also reiterated
that the government stands ready to take additional measures to
prevent Brazil's currency, the real, from strengthening
too much against the U.S. dollar.
He did not offer any specifics on what those steps might
entail.
"With these measures and more that we will continue to take
we want to lower the Brazil cost that remains very high for some
sectors," Mantega told a crowd of auto parts executives.
The phrase "Brazil cost" is widely used here to refer to the
high tax burden, complex red tape and infrastructure bottlenecks
that keep the country's economy from growing at full potential.
Last week President Dilma Rousseff unveiled a flurry of new
tax breaks and billions of dollars in subsidized loans to help
struggling local industries.
Mantega also said that he hopes that private-sector banks
follow in the footsteps of state-owned financial institutions,
which have lowered interest rates and are increasing financing
for companies and consumers alike.
Lastly, Mantega reiterated his view that Brazil's economy
will grow more than 4 percent this year.
(Reporting by Natalia Cacioli; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing
by W Simon)