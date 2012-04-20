* Brazil to keep intervening in spot, future FX markets

* Brazil to call on IMF to support "defensive" measures

* Mantega: Controls don't include taxing FDI, impeding flows (Adds quotes from finance minister)

By Walter Brandimarte

WASHINGTON, April 20 Brazil will continue to intervene in foreign exchange markets and may even resort to capital controls to curb excess dollar inflows due to the easy money policies of the developed world, according to Finance Minister Guido Mantega.

Mantega, in remarks to be delivered to the International Monetary Fund on Saturday, said the IMF should support the "defensive measures recently taken by emerging economies, the same way the fund has endorsed the expansionist policies of developed countries.

"Capital account management policies have yet to be fully accepted by the fund as a normal part of the economic policy toolkit," Mantega said in remarks prepared for delivery to the IMF's steering committee on Saturday.

In Brazil the government will keep doing "whatever it judges necessary to contain excessive and volatile capital inflows through a combination of intervention in spot and future exchange markets, macroprudential measures and capital controls," he said.

Mantega, addressing reporters' questions on capital controls on Friday after he attended a meeting of the Group of 20 countries, said the government intends to curb speculators' profits without impeding capital from flowing in and out of Brazil and without taxing foreign direct investment.

"We discourage investment in some markets as they cause the real to strengthen further, hurting the economy," he said.

In the past few months, the government has increased a financial tax on foreign borrowing and has systematically intervened in currency markets.

The measures have successfully weakened Brazil's currency, the real , from a 2012 peak of around 1.7 per dollar hit late in February to its current level around 1.86 per greenback. (Editing by Leslie Adler)