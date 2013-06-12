* Mantega says government to act against high prices

* Monetary policy main tool against inflation

* Government to keep fiscal accounts in order

BRASILIA, June 12 The Brazilian currency's sharp depreciation against the dollar stokes inflation, but the move should be temporary and the government is ready to act to curb high prices, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Mantega told the local daily Folha de Sao Paulo that monetary policy was the main tool to fight a surge in prices, but that domestic inflation is easing.

"The (real's) depreciation is not good for inflation, but that could be temporary," Mantega was quoted as saying. "We will spare no measures to keep inflation under control."

The Brazilian real is one of the major emerging market currencies that has weakened the most in the last three months on expectations that the United States will cut its monetary stimulus soon. The real posted gains on Tuesday after central bank intervened twice to rescue the currency that fell to four-year lows in the session.

In April, the Brazilian central bank started to raise interest rates to fight above-target inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

To help those efforts, Mantega said the government was committed to reach an already-reduced fiscal savings target this year even if that meant making spending cuts.

The government has reduced its primary surplus goal for the year to 2.3 percent from 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product as revenues sank due to a drop in tax collection and tax breaks to local businesses.

Still, most economists expect a primary surplus -- or revenues minus expenditures excluding debt payments -- below 1 percent of GDP for the year.

"We'll do a primary surplus of 2.3 percent. You can print the information. This is a firm goal of government," Mantega said in the interview.

President Dilma Rousseff's government has been heavily criticized for the heavy public spending that helped push inflation to near the ceiling of the official target of 6.5 percent.

Last week, Standard & Poor's downgraded its outlook for Brazil's foreign currency debt rating to "negative" from "stable", citing deteriorating budget fundamentals and slow growth that could weaken the country's ability to pay its debt.