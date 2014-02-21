BRASILIA Feb 21 The Brazilian government has
not ruled out increasing taxes this year to meet its fiscal
savings target, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday,
sending markets a strong message that the country wants to
prioritize fiscal austerity.
Mantega said that there are no tax increases planned in the
2014 budget, but that hikes cannot be ruled out as an
alternative measure to pay for any extraordinary public
spending.
The government announced a smaller primary budget surplus
goal for 2014 on Thursday in a bid to regain its fiscal
credibility with a more attainable savings goal.
Most economists doubt Brazil can meet the target in part
because of a rising energy bill stemming from a drought that
could cost the Treasury billions of dollars in subsidies.
The severe drought that has sapped hydroelectric output and
increased the government's spending on thermal power to maintain
energy supply.
Mantega acknowledged that the government has not yet
calculated the size of the energy bill, but that any extra cost
will not derail the administration's plan to meet the fiscal
goal this year.