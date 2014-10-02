SAO PAULO Oct 2 Brazil "sacrificed" its savings
goal to invest in healthcare and education, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said in an interview published online by Globo
News on Thursday, three days before a presidential election.
Brazil on Tuesday posted its fourth straight monthly primary
budget deficit, for August, making it nearly impossible for
President Dilma Rousseff's administration to achieve its fiscal
target.
"There is no waste," Mantega said in the interview. "What we
have is an important investment for the population."
Mantega and other senior officials have signaled the
government would probably cut the key fiscal savings target this
year as tax revenues slow while public spending picks up ahead
of this month's elections. The primary balance, or savings
before debt payments, is a gauge of the country's fiscal health
that investors watch closely.
Mantega also reiterated in the Globo interview that the
government would increase gasoline prices this year, a move that
would help state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
but could also stoke already-high inflation.
In August, a senior government source told Reuters that the
administration might raise gas prices up to 6 percent after the
election.
The most recent polls show Rousseff winning against either
of her opponents in an Oct. 26 run-off vote. Rousseff has said
Mantega, who has lost the confidence of many investors, would be
replaced if she is elected for a second term.
Rousseff's rivals and many economists blame her and Mantega
for pushing the once-booming Brazilian economy into a recession
with interventionist policies that have hurt investment as well
as business and consumer confidence.
