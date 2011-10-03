* Brazil Selic lending rate now at 12 pct

SAO PAULO Oct 3 The ideal interest rate for Brazil is 2 to 3 percentage points above inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday, a rate several percentage points lower than the current Selic.

"The ideal interest rate for Brazil is similar to that of other emerging nations, a real interest rate between 2 and 3 percent," Mantega said.

"Obviously we can't get to that overnight, nor would that be prudent," he added. "We need to have the right conditions, and the central bank will make the decision, will decide when it's possible to do that, with a constant eye on inflation."

At 12 percent, Brazil's benchmark interest rate is the highest among major world economies.

That compares with 12-month inflation of 7.33 percent through mid-September -- above the central bank target of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The Selic interest rate reflects not only the country's brisk inflation, but other factors, too, such as high government spending and low savings rates. For details, see [ID:nN20153016]

While inflation has sped above target since April, the central bank in August cut the Selic rate by 50 basis points on a gloomy outlook for the global economy.

The central bank now expects the IPCA price index to end the year up 6.4 percent, compared with an expectation of 6.52 percent among local economists. [ID:nN1E77G20J]

"High inflation rates are as bad as high interest rates," Mantega said. "We don't want one or the other." (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)