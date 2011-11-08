* IMF has yet to say how much Brazil aid needed for Europe
BRASILIA, Nov 8 Europe's worsening debt crisis
is starting to suck capital from emerging market nations,
raising the risk of a global slowdown, Brazil Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Brazil, which has yet to see capital flight related to the
crisis, stands ready to help Europe by bolstering International
Monetary Fund efforts to bail out Europe's most most needy
governments and backstop its most vulnerable banks, Mantega
told reporters.
Despite this, no clear picture of how much capital is
needed from Brazil was agreed to during a summit of G20 nations
and IMF officials last week in Cannes, France, he said.
Europe is seeking outside aid to revive investor confidence
as a feared Greek default threatens European banks with
devastating losses and makes investors reluctant to buy Italian
debt, driving up bond yields to levels considered
unsustainable. If left unchecked, the crisis threatens to choke
off capital, and with it growth, worldwide. For more see
"Those funds could be used not necessarily for the
Europeans but for all members of the IMF if the crisis
worsens," Mantega said. The crisis "has worsened slightly and
is affecting emerging market nations that have seen an outflow
of capital."
He said capital flight has not yet hit Brazil but that it
has affected countries that have low international reserves and
which are therefore more vulnerable to foreign-exchange
fluctuations as a result of outflows.
"We have to be worried about this because if it hits
emerging nations then the international situation will get
worse," he said.
