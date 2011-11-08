* IMF has yet to say how much Brazil aid needed for Europe

BRASILIA, Nov 8 Europe's worsening debt crisis is starting to suck capital from emerging market nations, raising the risk of a global slowdown, Brazil Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Brazil, which has yet to see capital flight related to the crisis, stands ready to help Europe by bolstering International Monetary Fund efforts to bail out Europe's most most needy governments and backstop its most vulnerable banks, Mantega told reporters.

Despite this, no clear picture of how much capital is needed from Brazil was agreed to during a summit of G20 nations and IMF officials last week in Cannes, France, he said.

Europe is seeking outside aid to revive investor confidence as a feared Greek default threatens European banks with devastating losses and makes investors reluctant to buy Italian debt, driving up bond yields to levels considered unsustainable. If left unchecked, the crisis threatens to choke off capital, and with it growth, worldwide. For more see [ID:nL6E7M82XF].

"Those funds could be used not necessarily for the Europeans but for all members of the IMF if the crisis worsens," Mantega said. The crisis "has worsened slightly and is affecting emerging market nations that have seen an outflow of capital."

He said capital flight has not yet hit Brazil but that it has affected countries that have low international reserves and which are therefore more vulnerable to foreign-exchange fluctuations as a result of outflows.

"We have to be worried about this because if it hits emerging nations then the international situation will get worse," he said. (Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeb Blount and James Dalgleish)