* Government vows fiscal discipline and economic stimulus

* FinMin Mantega urges Italy fiscal reforms, ECB action

* Brazil says economy to grow more in 2012 despite crisis

By Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Nov 10 Brazil will keep its spending in control while offering stimulus to local businesses to dodge a global slowdown triggered by Europe's debt meltdown, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Mantega said Latin America's largest economy should grow more in 2012 than in 2011 despite the financial turmoil from Europe that threatens to dry up global credit. A default in Greece or Italy could undermine growth in economies as different as China and the United States.

"We should be in a recovering phase now ... in order to reach 2012 with a growth rate higher than in 2011, even amid the worsening global crisis," Mantega said at an event in Brasilia. "We are ready for that, keeping fiscal soundness ... the government has also made programs to stimulate the economy."

Brazil's economy has showed signs of a broad slowdown in recent months. Some analysts predict there will be no growth or even a decline in economic activity in the third quarter.

The central bank cut its economic growth forecast to 3.5 percent in 2011 after 7.5 percent growth the previous year. The government is expected to do the same, and private economists see annual growth closer to 3 percent.

A rebound in retail sales in September offered some relief, but the rapid spread of the euro zone's debt problems is expected to cut demand for products from Brazil, the world's No. 2 exporter of soy and iron-ore. [ID:nN1E7A81CJ]

Mantega, the top economic official in a country that suffered similar economic turmoil only 10 years ago, offered Italy some advice, urging Europe's No. 4 economy to make fiscal reforms soon to avoid the full force of the debt crisis.

Citing worries over a gloomier global economy, Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has slashed rates twice since August to 11.50 percent. The move, which initially shocked markets, began an easing cycle ahead of most of its emerging-market peers even though Brazilian inflation has stayed above the bank's own target.

Traders and investors are now betting Tombini will opt for even more aggressive rate cuts, slashing the benchmark rate by as much as 75 basis points to 10.75 percent when its monetary policy committee meets Nov. 29-30. [ID:nN1E7A81F7]

The government of President Dilma Rousseff is studying whether to remove some bank lending restrictions and some taxes on stock trading to protect the economy from a potential seizure of global credit markets. [ID:nN1E7A822O]

Analysts worry her government's focus on economic growth could worsen the country's perennial inflation problem. Annual inflation remains above the central bank's target of 4.5 percent. plus or minus two percent. (Writing by Alonso Soto and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish and Padraic Cassidy)