* Brazil's Mantega confident EU can avoid default

* Brazil committed to fiscal restraint-Mantega (Recasts; adds details, quotes)

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's government stands ready to take new measures to protect the economy from a global crisis, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday, as markets ended their worst quarter since 2008 on fears of a new world slowdown.

"We're ready for shocks," Mantega said. "We're ready for new anti-cyclical measures if they're needed."

Markets have been battered in the third quarter by fears that Greece could become the euro zone's first sovereign default, a potentially messy process that could drag on global growth for months or years.

A slew of disappointing U.S. economic data only added to worries that a new recession could be in the works.

But Mantega said that he is confident that debt-laden European countries can avoid default.

"I'm optimistic and I believe that Europe has the capacity to react to this worsening of the crisis brewing and avoid, for example, a default in the weaker countries in the European Union," he said at an event in Sao Paulo.

Stock indexes around the world, including Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, were posting some of their biggest losses for the quarter since the fall of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. For details, see [ID:nS1E78T08Q]

Mantega added that the government is committed to fiscal restraint.

Brazil's primary surplus slipped in August from the year-ago period, according to central bank data on Friday, and the country's overall budget deficit rose. [ID:nS1E78S1TV]

"We need to strengthen our fiscal condition," he said. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Editing by Jan Paschal)