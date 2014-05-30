BRIEF-Fitch says Iceland's removal of capital controls on residents reflects improved external resilience, strong buffers
* Fitch says Iceland's removal of capital controls on residents reflects improved external resilience and strong buffers
BRASILIA May 30 Brazil's growth will pick up in the second quarter as the global economy strengthens and inflation is expected to subside, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday following the release of first-quarter GDP data.
Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from January to March compared to the previous quarter, statistics agency IBGE said. That was a slower rate than the 0.4 percent posted in the fourth quarter, a number that was revised downward. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, March 20 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.