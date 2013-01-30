German industry output rises more than expected in January
BERLIN, March 8 German industrial production rose more than expected in January, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy started into 2017 on a strong footing.
BRASILIA Jan 30 Future interest rate hikes by Brazil's central bank are likely to be smaller than those seen in the past, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
Current economic conditions in Brazil may allow rates to remain at current levels, Mantega said at a gathering of mayors in the capital, Brasilia, adding that interest rates are not the only tool at the government's disposal to fight inflation.
BERLIN, March 8 German industrial production rose more than expected in January, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy started into 2017 on a strong footing.
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the week.
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: