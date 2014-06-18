CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
BRASILIA, June 18 The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a series of measures to help local industries including more subsidized lending and tax credits, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3270, or 75.36 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 28 at C$1.3270 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 21 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart, boosted by higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales. Canadian retail sales rebounded in January with the largest gain in nearly seven years, Statistics Canad
OTTAWA, March 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.