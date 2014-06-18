CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 3-week high on robust retail sales

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3270, or 75.36 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 28 at C$1.3270 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 21 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart, boosted by higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales. Canadian retail sales rebounded in January with the largest gain in nearly seven years, Statistics Canad