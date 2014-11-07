BRASILIA Nov 7 The Brazilian government is not
considering new measures to help struggling industries and is
instead focused on shoring up its finances to recover the trust
of investors next year, a senior government official told
Reuters on Friday.
Newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff has vowed more
fiscal rigor and less tolerance with inflation to rebuild ties
with investors damaged by bouts of intervention and selective
stimulus to some sectors of the economy.
"This is not the time to be thinking about stimulus
measures, we have other priorities," said the official, who is
directly involved in economic policy decisions.
"The best thing to do at this moment is to send signals that
we will consolidate fiscally in the first year of the next
government."
Rousseff's promises to name a new economic team and change
policies with the help of business leaders raised expectations
for more stimulus to help struggling manufacturers.
The official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said
the government will focus on cutting expenditures to improve the
country's primary budget balance, which risks ending the year in
deficit for the first time in decades.
The Rousseff administration is also considering extending
the maturity of debts that the state development bank BNDES has
with the Treasury to reduce the amount of fresh capital the bank
needs. The idea, the source said, is for the Treasury to "make
the smallest injection possible" this year.
BNDES and the government are in talks about terms of a
potential capital injection of up to 30 billion reais ($11.67
billion) for the lender.
The official said that the capitalization could be lower
than 20 billion reais, but negotiations are ongoing.
CHANGING EXPECTATIONS
Brazil's government will have to lower its key fiscal
savings target for next year to make it more credible and reduce
inflation expectations, the official added.
Ratings agencies have threatened to downgrade Brazil's
credit rating if the government fails to staunch the fiscal
bleeding that has stoked inflation and raised worries about the
country's financial health.
"We will have to announce a new target... we will have to
adjust expectations primarily with spending cuts," the official
said.
Fiscal experts doubt the government will be able to recover
its finances next year without increasing taxes on gasoline and
other industrial products.
However, the official said the government could improve its
fiscal balance next year with a series of microeconomic reforms
to unlock investment. He said the government will press hard to
simplify and unify taxes, cut red tape and seek approval of a
long-delayed mining code.
"These are reforms that we need to implement to jump start
activity," said the official. "We need to accelerate growth next
year to have a better fiscal result."
(1 US dollar = 2.5704 Brazilian real)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)